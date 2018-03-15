CBS 2Brooklyn Shooting Scene (credit: CBS 2) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect […]
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is expected to announce a new push to keep dangerous drivers off the roads after two young children were killed while crossing the street with their mothers in Brooklyn.

The mayor and Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg are now calling on the state to expand speed enforcement cameras around school zones and escalate fines for repeat red light and speed camera offenders. The first two tickets are $50. A the third strike would carry a fine of $150 and by the sixth ticket, a revocation of a driver’s license.

The push comes after the deaths of 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein and 1-year-old Joshua Lew in a crash that also injured their mothers, 33-year-old Lauren Lew and Broadway actress, 34-year-old Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, who was 30 weeks pregnant at the time.

The 44-year-old driver told police at the scene that she had a seizure. She then suffered two strokes in the hospital.

“And then she just threw her head back, closed her eyes and accelerated,” said witness Jennifer Muniz.

She was driving with a valid license at the time, which has since been suspended pending a Department of Motor Vehicles investigation.

De Blasio is also pushing for state lawmakers to enact a bill that would require physicians to report conditions that would make a driver suddenly lose control to the DMV.

The bill would authorize the city to install speed cameras at an additional 150 school zones and laws that require medical reports to the DMV have already been enacted in states like New Jersey.

De Blasio is expected to announce the proposals later Thursday.

