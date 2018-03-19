CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
By Deirdre Haggerty

Hands down, the best egg rolls are in New York City. Of course, Chinatown boasts the cream of the crop, but delectable variations of the traditional egg roll could be found in Chelsea, the West Village and the Upper West Side. Not only will you find delightful egg rolls at these top 5 New York restaurants, which are suitable as a meal or appetizer, but also top-rated fare to round out your dining experience.

RedFarm
2170 Broadway
New York, NY 10024
(212) 724-9700
www.redfarmnyc.com

Also located in the West Village, RedFarm is known for its Katz’s Pastrami Egg Roll, coming to fame at the original location on the Upper West Side. Dim sum master chef Joe Ng and Chinese food expert Ed Schoenfeld united to join “greenmarket sensibility with modern and inventive Chinese food.” Because of RedFarm’s swift rise to popularity, it is now crossing the pond and opening in London soon.

Buddakan
75 9th Ave.
New York, NY 10011
(212) 989-6699
www.buddakannyc.com

Modern Asian food meets the “flamboyant” décor of 16th – century Paris. Located in Chelsea, Buddakan is renowned for its Lobster egg rolls stuffed with shrimp, Thai basil and sweet chili. While reservations are required, orders could also be placed for takeout.

Nom Wah Tea Parlor
13 Doyers St.
New York, NY 10013
(212) 962-6047
www.nomwah.com

With various owners, Nom Wah Tea Parlor has an interesting history, first opening in Chinatown 1920 as a bakery and tea parlor, then moving a few doors down in 1968. Nom Wah Tea Parlor has been the backdrop for many movies and television shows and boasts three additional locations throughout NYC and one in Philadelphia. Known for dim sum and tea, the original egg rolls are delicious, featuring 2 pieces of chicken and mixed vegetables rolled in a crepe with homemade batter.

Wo Hop City
17 Mott St.
New York, NY 10013
(212) 566 – 3841
www.wohopchinese.com

Voted the best egg rolls according to Foursquare, Wo Hop City is a gem in the center of Chinatown. Enjoy traditional Chinese food the way it should be. Keep an eye out for the stairs, as you might walk right past this delightful New York City staple.

Hop Kee
21 Mott St.
New York, NY 10013
(212) 964-8365
www.hopkeenyc.com

If you like your egg roll like a meal, then hop on in to Hop Kee for lunch or dinner. Yes, it is another Chinatown location that is downstairs, which you might miss if your head is buried in your phone. It is perfect for take-out or eat-in, and diners are never disappointed.

