CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Candidate Murphy Promised Help, But Proposed Budget Doesn't Fully Restore Homestead Program
Filed Under:Homestead rebate, Local TV, New Jersey, Phil Murphy, taxes

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Mention property taxes and most New Jersey homeowners will respond with a visceral reaction.

“Oh, New Brunswick got hammered,” said Regis Methven of Highland Park.

“They are absolutely outrageous,” said Lind Raimondi. “I live in Franklin Township, (my) townhouse property at $5,400 a year is insane.”

During his campaign, Gov. Phil Murphy pledged tax relief for low income, seniors and disabled residents, but some say his budget misses the mark.

“We’ve all worked hard to keep property taxes down, yet the Murphy administration sending a message to property tax payers that it simply not a priority should scare every taxpayer in New Jersey,” said Republican Sen. Declan J. O’Scanlon Jr.

A 50 percent cut to Homestead rebates was put into last year’s budget to avert a government shutdown, but is now being kept for 2019.

The benefit is available to seniors and disabled homeowners earning less than $150,000 dollars a year and all other homeowners with income below $75,000.

“I’m disabled and struggle at times, taxes are outrageous,” said Methven. “Friends sold property and going out of state.”

When confronted about the disconnect between campaign promises and his written budget, the governor framed his answer

“I would say with great respect there has never been a budget that provides more relief to the middle class and those who aspire to be in middle class,” said Murphy to CBS2’s Meg Baker.

Many approaching retirement said if taxes go up, they can’t stay in the Garden State.

“I’m going to Florida right now to scope out properties,” said Raimondi. “You can’t stay here. It’s a shame because I love living here.””

Murphy says middle class families will receive other forms of benefits.

“Whether investment infrastructure, education including pre-K, community college and higher education – this budget delivers overwhelmingly on campaign promises,” said Murphy.

When the Homestead rebate fully funded a few years ago, the benefit averaged $515 dollars for seniors and disabled homeowners, and $400 dollars for all other eligible homeowners. If the current budget is passed, those benefits will be cut in half.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch