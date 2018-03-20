NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Weather-weary residents are bracing for yet another storm as the fourth nor’easter in three weeks is set to smack the Tri-State area.

A winter storm warning is in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. Thursday. About 6 to 10 inches of snow is expected in some areas, with higher amounts possible.

The jet stream, the upper level river of air that guides weather, is stuck in a plunging pattern that brings plenty of moisture from the south up the East Coast, said Brian Hurley, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

Four nor’easter in three weeks is highly unusual, but it happens when a pattern locks in. And that’s happened, Hurley said.

Widespread power outages are possible, especially Wednesday, with gusts of up to 35 mph at times.

On Monday, the Westchester County Board of Legislators held a special meeting on the massive power outages caused by the previous nor’easters, grilling representatives of Con Edison and NYSEG.

Many customers in Westchester are still frustrated with the delayed response to power outages after those storms downed trees and power lines.

“There were three cables on the street, a pole with the transformer, a tree came down,” said Mamaroneck resident Karen Fontecchio.

Officials are cautioning against unnecessary travel Wednesday afternoon and evening.

