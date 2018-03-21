NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The fourth nor’easter to hit the Tri-State area is already causing some traffic and transit changes Wednesday morning.
Transit:
Metro-North is operating reduced service and says suspensions are possible if conditions worsen throughout the day.
Long Island Rail Road says if 10 inches or more of snow falls, it may be forced to suspend service to focus on snow removal.
The rail road is also urging customers to “defer non-essential travel.” For those who must travel, the LIRR says riders should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.
NJ TRANSIT says it is implementing its serve weather schedule level 1 for Wednesday, which means rail delays and cancellations are possible throughout the day.
Cross-honoring is also in effect on NJ TRANSIT bus, private bus carriers, rail, light rail and PATH at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York.
The Port Authority Bus Terminal says Greyhound has suspended all service until Thursday morning.
Flights:
There are already hundreds of flight cancellations being reported at area airports.
About 590 flights have been canceled at Kennedy Airport while 838 flights have been canceled at Newark Airport and another 736 have been canceled at LaGuardia Airport.
Travelers are being urged to check their flights before heading to the airport.
Roads:
In New Jersey, authorities have banned all tractor-trailers, passenger cars pulling trailers, motorcycles and RVs from traveling on I-78, I-80, I-280 and I-287.
