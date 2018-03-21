NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The fourth nor’easter to hit the Tri-State area is already causing some traffic and transit changes Wednesday morning.

Transit:

Metro-North is operating reduced service and says suspensions are possible if conditions worsen throughout the day.

On Wed. March 21, due to expected storm, @MetroNorth will operate reduced service & if conditions worsen, service suspensions possible for customer safety: Pls. travel only if necessary, updates, https://t.co/RckKIxaXJ2, & train times https://t.co/gnmFTZz3AV — Metro-North Railroad (@MetroNorth) March 20, 2018

Long Island Rail Road says if 10 inches or more of snow falls, it may be forced to suspend service to focus on snow removal.

The rail road is also urging customers to “defer non-essential travel.” For those who must travel, the LIRR says riders should expect delays and allow for extra travel time.

Should snow accumulations reach 10+ inches, LIRR may be forced to temporarily suspend service to focus on snow-clearing activity. For info about how winter weather affects our train service see: https://t.co/fB8mtnkA57 — LIRR (@LIRR) March 21, 2018

NJ TRANSIT says it is implementing its serve weather schedule level 1 for Wednesday, which means rail delays and cancellations are possible throughout the day.

Cross-honoring is also in effect on NJ TRANSIT bus, private bus carriers, rail, light rail and PATH at Newark, Hoboken and 33rd Street in New York.

NJ TRANSIT is implementing its Severe Weather Schedule Level 1 on rail for today, March 21, as significant heavy, wet snow accumulation is expected throughout the state. Rail delays and cancellations are possible as the storm progresses. Find new schedule: https://t.co/tEjPuMaFwe pic.twitter.com/d6dUcmIPKv — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) March 21, 2018

The Port Authority Bus Terminal says Greyhound has suspended all service until Thursday morning.

Due to the weather, Greyhound has suspended all service until the morning of Thursday, March 22nd. — PortAuthBusTerminal (@PABusTerminal) March 21, 2018

Flights:

There are already hundreds of flight cancellations being reported at area airports.

About 590 flights have been canceled at Kennedy Airport while 838 flights have been canceled at Newark Airport and another 736 have been canceled at LaGuardia Airport.

Approximately 590 flights scheduled for today 3/21 have been canceled due to the nor'easter. Please confirm your flight status before arriving at #JFK. [30] — Kennedy Airport (@JFKairport) March 21, 2018

Approximately 838 flights scheduled for today 3/21 have been canceled due to the nor'easter. Please confirm your flight status before arriving at #EWR. [31] — Newark Airport (@EWRairport) March 21, 2018

Approximately 736 flights scheduled for today have been canceled due to the nor’easter. Please confirm flight status before arriving at #LGA. [29] — LaGuardia Airport (@LGAairport) March 21, 2018

Travelers are being urged to check their flights before heading to the airport.

Roads:

In New Jersey, authorities have banned all tractor-trailers, passenger cars pulling trailers, motorcycles and RVs from traveling on I-78, I-80, I-280 and I-287.

For more traffic and transit information, click here.