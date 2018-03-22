BAY SHORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Parts of Long Island are digging out Thursday from a foot of snow or more after a fourth nor’easter slammed the area.

In Suffolk County, 19 inches of snow fell in Bay Shore and Patchogue while 14 inches of snow was reported in Islip. Other areas saw more than 12 inches.

In Nassau County, Old Bethpage received over 14 inches of snow while Glen Cove saw 11.5 inches. Other spots had between 4 and 10 inches of snow.

About 2,717 PSEG customers were also without power early Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Long Island Rail Road is planning normal service Thursday, but said delays as possible.

For the latest LIRR service updates visit the Service Status box at https://t.co/8dWeBqbTuH, monitor traffic reports and sign up for email & text alerts at https://t.co/bsNAaeiwC3 — LIRR (@LIRR) March 22, 2018

Gov. Andrew Cuomo had declared a state of emergency for all of downstate New York, including Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The storm was blamed for at least one death on the Long Island after a van flipped over on the Wantagh Parkway just south of Hempstead Turnpike Wednesday morning.

A 51-year-old woman was killed and five others were injured, including one woman who was ejected during the crash.