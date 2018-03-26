NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A second viewing is being held for Lt. Michael Davidson, the 15-year FDNY veteran who was killed battling a fire last week.

Davidson’s viewing will be held Monday afternoon and evening in Floral Park. His funeral is set to be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Tuesday morning.

The 37-year-old husband and father of four young children, who was posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant on Saturday, spent all 15 years of his career with Engine 69.

“We do these things because we care so much about the City of New York and Mike was certainly one of those people and we miss him and we love him,” said Capt. Michael Hayes.

Davidson died early Friday morning while battling a blaze at a building in Harlem where the crew of the film “Motherless Brooklyn” had been shooting Thursday night and noticed smoke.

As conditions worsened in the basement, Davidson somehow became separated from his team.

“Basements and cellars never have a consistent layout that we’re familiar with,” said retired Battalion Chief Frank Donnelly. “So yes, super dangerous for him to do that.”

At the Dalton Funeral Home Sunday, there were salutes for every family member, including Davidson’s father, a retired firefighter, and his wife Eileen who was too heartbroken to speak.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan also paid his respects with something special in hand.

“I brought a palm for Michael, for the casket, because it’s Palm Sunday and I said it’s gotta be a consolation, doesn’t it? That this week of all weeks, when we think about the death and the cross and the one who said, ‘greater love than this no one has than to give his life for another.’ Jesus said that and now we got Michael as a living ,radiant example of that,” Dolan said.

It’s still unclear what caused the fire. The building is set to be demolished Monday so investigators can get a closer look at the basement, where the flames are believed to have started.