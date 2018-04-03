FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Jets have claimed tight end Clive Walford off waivers from the Oakland Raiders.

The Jets announced the move Monday. It provides New York depth at tight end after Austin Seferian-Jenkins recently signed with Jacksonville as a free agent.

Tight ends Eric Tomlinson, Jordan Leggett and Neal Sterling are also on the roster.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Walford had 70 catches for 768 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons with the Raiders after being a third-round draft pick out of Miami in 2015.

He was waived by Oakland last Friday.

After catching 61 passes in his first two NFL seasons, Walford saw limited action in new coordinator Todd Downing’s offense last season. Walford missed the last three games with a concussion that landed him on injured reserve. He had just nine catches for 80 yards and no TDs.

The move was the latest in a busy offseason for the Jets, who entered free agency with more than $90 million in salary cap space. In addition to signing Trumaine Johnson, arguably the best cornerback on the free agent market, they’ve also come to terms with, among others, quarterbacks Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater, running backs Isaiah Crowell and Thomas Rawls, wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, linebacker Avery Williamson and kicker Cairo Santos

