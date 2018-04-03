CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Former Third Round Pick Out Of Miami Had 70 Receptions In 3 Seasons With Raiders
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Jets

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Jets have claimed tight end Clive Walford off waivers from the Oakland Raiders.

The Jets announced the move Monday. It provides New York depth at tight end after Austin Seferian-Jenkins recently signed with Jacksonville as a free agent.

Tight ends Eric Tomlinson, Jordan Leggett and Neal Sterling are also on the roster.

MOREJets Trade With Indianapolis To Acquire 3rd Overall Pick In 2018 NFL Draft

Clive Walford

Clive Walford, then of the Oakland Raiders, catches a ball before a game against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 29, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Walford had 70 catches for 768 yards and six touchdowns in three seasons with the Raiders after being a third-round draft pick out of Miami in 2015.

He was waived by Oakland last Friday.

After catching 61 passes in his first two NFL seasons, Walford saw limited action in new coordinator Todd Downing’s offense last season. Walford missed the last three games with a concussion that landed him on injured reserve. He had just nine catches for 80 yards and no TDs.

MOREBuzz At NFL Meetings Has Jets Strongly Considering Mayfield

The move was the latest in a busy offseason for the Jets, who entered free agency with more than $90 million in salary cap space. In addition to signing Trumaine Johnson, arguably the best cornerback on the free agent market, they’ve also come to terms with, among others, quarterbacks Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater, running backs Isaiah Crowell and Thomas Rawls, wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, linebacker Avery Williamson and kicker Cairo Santos

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

