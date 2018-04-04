NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It will be a who’s who of top college prospects visiting the Giants’ practice facility next week.

According to various reports, Saquon Barkley, the top running back available, and the consensus four best quarterbacks will sit down with Big Blue brass as the team tries to figure out what it is going to do with the No. 2 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft.

The interest in Barkley has also been a point of debate due to the fact that the Giants have had one of the worst running games in the NFL over the last few seasons. As it stands right now, the most experienced running back on the roster is free agent signing Jonathan Stewart, but he’s also 31, right at the age where most established backs lose a step. The Giants also have youngsters Wayne Gallman and Paul Perkins, but thus far neither has shown the ability to be a featured back.

The Giants are also considering re-signing veteran Orleans Darkwa, who had some moments during New York’s 3-13 season in 2017.

Barkley has had no such problems being a go-to guy after amassing 3,843 rushing yards, 1,195 receiving yards and 51 total touchdowns at Penn State from 2015-17.

As tantalizing as it would be to have a multi-talented tailback like Barkley, the Giants have long been rumored to be eager to find the heir apparent to franchise quarterback Eli Manning in this year’s draft. But which one is open to debate. New York will sit down with USC’s Sam Darnold, UCLA’s Josh Rosen and Wyoming’s Josh Allen at various points throughout the week, TheMMQB.com reported.

Depending on which draft expert you trust, Darnold and Rosen appear to be the safest bets to become bona fide starters in the NFL, while Allen has been touted for his incredible arm strength, but criticized for having a less-than-stellar final collegiate season.

Baker Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2017, appears to be the wild card of the bunch. A leader in the truest sense and with many tools at his disposal, the Oklahoma gunslinger’s height — just a shade over 6-foot — and accuracy have been called into question. He is scheduled to meet with the Giants on Sunday and Monday, the Daily News reported.

Some have suggested the Giants consider trading out of the No. 2 spot, load up on future picks in the process, and move down so they can further revamp the offensive line by picking Notre Dame standout guard Quenton Nelson. Earlier this offseason, Big Blue beefed up their line by signing veteran tackle Nate Solder to a four-year, $62 million contract.