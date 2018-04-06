NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — UFC star Conor McGregor is in police custody following a backstage melee at Barclays Center that forced the removal of three fights off UFC’s biggest card of the year.

McGregor turned himself into police Thursday night. He and another fighter are facing assault charges and are also charged with criminal mischief, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

The incident happened after a press conference for UFC 223 at Barclays Center. Video allegedly showed McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday as they took an elevator to the loading dock at Barclays Center.

Footage posted on Instagram shows the confrontation as it begins to turn violent, Burrell reported. A man with a metal barricade can be seen charging toward a bus.

A second video from TMZ Sports shows the bus, with UFC fighters and others on board, trying to drive away as a man who witnesses say is the 29-year-old McGregor is seen hurling a metal hand cart at a window.

Video recorded from a second bus shows men tossing trash cans and shoving each other, following the first bus as it backs out.

“It’s disgusting and I don’t think anybody is going to be a huge Conor McGregor fan after this,” said UFC President Dana White on ESPN.

A UFC executive later tweeted, “It was the scariest thing I’ve ever been through. Trapped in the bus while they are throwing hand trucks, chairs and even a bike rack through the windows.”

McGregor was not scheduled to be part of Saturday’s fight, which will determine who takes his title as the next lightweight champion.

The NYPD said McGregor threw a hand truck at a bus causing a minor injury to an individual on the bus. UFC said three fights on Saturday’s UFC 223 card have been scrapped as a result of the incident.

“The organization deems today’s disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow,” UFC said in a statement. “Individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at tomorrow’s ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday’s event at Barclays Center.”

Michael Chiesa was sent to the hospital with injuries sustained in the attack and was forced out of his scheduled fight against Anthony Pettis.

“A decision was made by the New York State Athletic Commission to pull me from UFC 223,” Chiesa tweeted. “I’m devastated to say the least. @showtimepettis I hope to run this match up ASAP. June 9th in your backyard. That’s all I have to say for now. Much love.”

Flyweight Ray Borg also suffered multiple cornea abrasions and his fight against Brandon Moreno was also scratched.

McGregor hasn’t fought for UFC since November 2016 and was stripped this week by White of the 155-pound championship he had never defended. White also said this week he did not expect McGregor to attend Saturday’s fights.

McGregor profanely responded on Twitter and wrote, “You’ll strip me of nothing.”

McGregor last fought at all in a boxing match he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26, 2017. White said this week in New York that McGregor would fight again for UFC this year. McGregor’s alleged actions now put any future fights very much in doubt.

McGregor once held the 145 and 155-pound championships at the same time and boldly stated he wanted an ownership stake in UFC.

