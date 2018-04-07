NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FDNY is on the scene of a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower.

Crews were called to the 50th floor of the building on Fifth Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Fire officials say one civilian was critically hurt and four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

#FDNY members remain on scene of a 4-alarm fire, 721 5th Ave in Manhattan. There is currently one serious injury to a civilian reported. (Photo credit: @nycoem) pic.twitter.com/0Smiljyupg — FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018

President Donald Trump posted on Twitter, saying the fire has been put out.

“Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!” he tweeted.

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Eric Trump tweeted as well, thanking first responders.

“Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!” he posted.

Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 7, 2018

This comes about three months after a minor fire broke out in a cooling tower on the roof of the building. Two people suffered minor injuries.

“We had one minor injury to a firefighter, some debris fell on him,” FDNY Chief Roger Sakowich said at the time. “We had one engineer that got up there with a fire extinguisher and breathed in some of the smoke, but he’s refused medical.”

Due to a fire at Trump Tower #Manhattan, expect police and @FDNY in the area of 5th Ave/W.57 St. Expect traffic and street closures nearby by due to emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/PPLjL6fiP0 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 7, 2018

Officials said the January 8 fire may have been caused by electrical heaters inside the cooling tower, which keep water from freezing in cold weather.

The high-rise houses both residences and businesses. The NYPD says the fire has forced road closures in the area.