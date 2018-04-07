CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: 1 Civilian, 4 Firefighters Hurt In 4-Alarm Fire At Trump Tower | Current Traffic Conditions |
Filed Under:FDNY, Local TV, Trump Tower

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The FDNY is on the scene of a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower. 

Crews were called to the 50th floor of the building on Fifth Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Fire officials say one civilian was critically hurt and four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

President Donald Trump posted on Twitter, saying the fire has been put out.

“Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!” he tweeted.

Eric Trump tweeted as well, thanking first responders.

“Thank you to the amazing men and women of the NYFD who extinguished a fire in a residential apartment at @TrumpTower. The @FDNY and @NYPD are truly some of the most incredible people anywhere!” he posted.

This comes about three months after a minor fire broke out in a cooling tower on the roof of the building. Two people suffered minor injuries.

“We had one minor injury to a firefighter, some debris fell on him,” FDNY Chief Roger Sakowich  said at the time. “We had one engineer that got up there with a fire extinguisher and breathed in some of the smoke, but he’s refused medical.”

Officials said the January 8 fire may have been caused by electrical heaters inside the cooling tower, which keep water from freezing in cold weather.

The high-rise houses both residences and businesses. The NYPD says the fire has forced road closures in the area.

Comments
  1. Gene Rey says:
    April 7, 2018 at 7:22 pm

    I’d round up De Blasio, Cuomo, Sharpton and Hillary and waterboard them………

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Bracket Challenge
Download Weather App
Talkers

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch