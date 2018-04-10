WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — The White House says Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert is leaving the Trump administration.

In a statement, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday that the president “is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country.”

“Tom led the White House’s efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters,” the statement said. “President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well.”

Bossert is the latest departure from the White House in recent months.

White House Communications Director Hope Hicks announced she was stepping down in February. In March, the president replaced Rex Tillerson with Mike Pompeo as secretary of state.

Then Trump replaced Lt. Gen HR McMaster with John Bolton as national security advisor. The president then fired Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.