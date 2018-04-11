WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will face a second day of grilling on Capitol Hill over concerns about users’ privacy when he sits before a House committee on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg took questions from 44 senators seeking an explanation for how Facebook failed to prevent a data-mining company from gathering personal information on 87 million users and whether the company does enough to protect users’ data.

“When we learned in 2015 that Cambridge Analytica had bought data from an app developer on Facebook that people had shared it with, we did take action,” said Zuckerberg. “We took down the app and we demanded that both the app developer and Cambridge Analytica delete and stop using any data that they had. They told us that they did this. In retrospect, it was clearly a mistake to believe them.”

He admitted the company has not done enough to protect users’ personal information.

“We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility and that was a big mistake,” he said. “It was my mistake and I’m sorry.”

But many of the senators were skeptical.

“We’ve seen the apology tours before,” said Democratic Conn. Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

“After more than a decade of promises to do better, how is today’s apology different?” said Republican South Dakota Sen. John Thune.

The 87 million Facebook users had their data harvested by a third-party app posing as a personality quiz. That information was sold to Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm that worked for the Trump campaign.

Zuckerberg said Facebook itself will work to notify users and prevent future breaches of privacy.

“It will take some time to work through all the changes we need to make across the company, but I’m committed to getting this right,” said Zuckerberg.

The senators asked Zuckerberg how he’d feel if his personal information was compromised.

“Would you be comfortable sharing with us the name of the hotel you stayed in last night?” said Sen. Dick Durbin.

“Um, no,” Zukerberg replied.

Zuckerberg also said his company is “working with” special counsel Robert Mueller in his probe into Russian interference.

Earlier this year Mueller charged 13 Russian individuals and three Russian companies in a plot to interfere in the 2016 presidential election through a social media propaganda effort that included online ad purchases using U.S. aliases and politicking on U.S. soil. Some of the Russian ads were on Facebook.

Zuckerberg said he has not been personally interviewed and said he is not aware if the company has been subpoenaed.

But the concern now is Russia using social media to meddle in upcoming elections. The 33-year-old Zuckerberg is vowing that the company is now investigating all apps and says the company will do a better job at regulating access to data.

“This is an ongoing arms race,” he said. “They’re going to keep on getting better at this and we need to keep investing on getting better at this too.”

Facebook had lost about $100 billion in value since February. The company’s stock surged more than 4 percent during Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday.

