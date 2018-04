NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The man accused of killing a New York City EMT last year is due in court on Friday.

On April 3, a court-appointed psychiatrist said suspect Jose Gonzalez is unfit to stand trial in the death of EMT Yadira Arroyo, a mother of five.

The Bronx District Attorney’s Office must now tell the judge if it will challenge the doctor’s findings.

A toxicology report shows Gonzalez tested positive for PCP and marijuana when he allegedly carjacked an ambulance and backed over Arroyo.