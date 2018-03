NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A candlelight vigil is being held Friday to celebrate the life of EMT Yadira Arroyo.

Arroyo was killed a year ago when police say a man ran her over after carjacking her ambulance in the Bronx.

#FDNY members, family, and friends gather in the Bronx to remember EMT Yadira Arroyo, who made the Supreme Sacrifice one year ago today pic.twitter.com/cbtggrDBvy — FDNY (@FDNY) March 16, 2018

Arroyo, a 14-year-veteran and mother of five, was the eighth member of the FDNY’s EMT unit to be killed in the line of duty.

Jose Gonzalez is charged with murder in the case and is awaiting trial.