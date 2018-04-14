CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — It’s “Bon Jovi Day” in New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the declaration Saturday, hours before the platinum-selling New Jersey band was to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Cleveland.

The Democratic governor hailed the band as “one of the most famous, enduring rock bands of all time.”

Led by Sayreville native Jon Bon Jovi, the band released its first album in 1984 and has recorded classic rock anthems including “You Give Love A Bad Name,” ”Livin’ On A Prayer” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

Bon Jovi will be inducted along with Dire Straits, the Moody Blues, Nina Simone and others.

The band’s appeal reaches far beyond the Garden State. New Rochelle resident Jennifer Vivolo-Carsen says Bon Jovi has been a part of the soundtrack of her life. Just last week, during what she says was her 25th show, she noticed a platform and mic stand right by their seats and wondered if she’d have a chance to interact the the New Jersey icon.

“It’s one of those things that’s on the bucket list that you know will never happen and then suddenly it does,” she said.

It did, during the performance of the ballad “Bed of Roses.” Suddenly, the teacher was slow dancing with a rock superstar.

So did the two talk about anything while she was on stage?

“He was singing a bit and then he asked me ‘How are you doing?’,” Vivolo-Carson said. “I said ‘I’m doing great, this is awesome’. And then at one point he said ‘sorry gotta go’. I said ‘thank you very much, my 25th show, your music has meant a lot’, and that was that.”

Bon Jovi, who have sold more than 120 million albums and launched multiple No. 1 hits, was first nominated in 2011. Jon Bon Jovi will be inducted alongside current bandmates David Bryan and Tico Torres, as well as former members Richie Sambora and Alec John Such. Sambora left in 2013; Such left in 1994.

The frontman said though he and the other current members haven’t spoken to Sambora since he left the group, he invites the performer, along with Such, to be part of the Rock Hall festivities. The band will be inducted by Howard Stern.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

