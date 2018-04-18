By Marie Flounoy

Cinco de Mayo honors the battle held in the city of Puebla, Mexico in 1862, where Mexican forces defeated a French army. Since then, this holiday represents pride for Mexican people living all over the world, with the Big Apple being no exception. Each fifth of May, the five boroughs has its own special way of celebrating the day and in general celebrating Mexican culture. This year is no exception! Down below are some of the best ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2018 in New York City.

Omni Berkshire Hotel

21 East 52nd St.

New York, NY 10022

(212) 753-5800

www.omnihotels.com

Planning to visit or spend a day in New York on Cinco de Mayo? The Omni Bershire Hotel located minutes away from New York’s theatre district has a fun room package to get you in the spirit! The package includes unlimited chips, salsa, and creamy guacamole throughout the entire night. If that’s not enough to spark your interest, a butler will roll a cart to your room for a cart side preparation of delicious margarita with your choice of fruit flavoring infusions. For package information and pricing, visit website above.

Institute of Culinary Education

225 Liberty St.

New York, NY 10281

(212) 847-0700www.ice.edu

Are you looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo while still adding new skills to your repertoire? If so, you’re in luck since the Institute of Culinary Education is offering two unique courses that are perfect for foodies that enjoy Mexican cuisine. The institute will be offering two special classes in the spirit of Cinco de Mayo: The Mixology of Mexico, for $95 students will learn recipes and mixing techniques through a unique tasting of two classic (and much feared) Mexican liquors: Tequila and Mezcal. Or, opt in for a class devoted to the double T’s of Mexican cooking: Tacos and Tequila, where you’ll discover how to make a complete dish from scratch with Pico de Gallo, corn tortillas, adobo chicken, and more for $120.

Selena Rose Restaurant

1712 2nd Ave.

New York, NY 10128

(212) 722-4242

www.selenarosanyc.com

Join the largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations on the Upper East Side, at a spot that has gotten a reputation over the years for having the best Margaritas in town! On Cinco de Mayo, starting at noon the restaurant plans to have plenty of festivities from a live Mariachi band playing joined by dancers dressed in traditional Mexican attire to get you in the spirit while fajitas, quesadillas, salsa, and other Mexican dishes are served all day long. Get there early! The resturant will also have a special of buy one, get one free margaritas for the first 100 customers and $5 tequila shots all day long!

El Vez

259 Vesey St.

New York, NY 10282

(212) 233-2500

www.elveznyc.com

For those who want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo all day long, kick off the day at El Vez near Battery Park, showcasing annually on May 5 what a classic, traditional Mexican celebration is all about. From 11AM-12PM, the restaurant will serve a family brunch that customers of all ages can enjoy. Afterward, in the late afternoon a live mariachi band will perform into the night while plenty of food and drinks specials will be available to keep the party going!

UHURU Design

185 Van Dyke St.

Brooklyn, NY 11231

(718) 855-6519

www.uhurudesign.com

If you’re looking to join the Cinco de Mayo festivities and contribute to a good cause, Uhuru Design has you covered. The company has made a name for itself by creating furniture made of sustainable materials and is giving you the chance to make a difference while having a great time. This year, UHURU Design is throwing a party from 12-10 PM to celebrate the launch of their Brooklyn showroom in Red Hook. The special occasion will include tacos, tequila, and portraits for sell starting at $500 under the name “Citizens of Uhuru” with proceeds going to the Red Hook Community Justice Center. The event is free to attend with RSVP to party@uhurudesign.com.

