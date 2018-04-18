CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:best of, Eat.See.Play, Marie Flounoy, Play

By Marie Flounoy

Cinco de Mayo honors the battle held in the city of Puebla, Mexico in 1862, where Mexican forces defeated a French army. Since then, this holiday represents pride for Mexican people living all over the world, with the Big Apple being no exception. Each fifth of May, the five boroughs has its own special way of celebrating the day and in general celebrating Mexican culture. This year is no exception! Down below are some of the best ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2018 in New York City.

Omni Berkshire Hotel 
21 East 52nd St.
New York, NY 10022
(212) 753-5800
www.omnihotels.com

Planning to visit or spend a day in New York on Cinco de Mayo? The Omni Bershire Hotel located minutes away from New York’s theatre district has a fun room package to get you in the spirit! The package includes unlimited chips, salsa, and creamy guacamole throughout the entire night. If that’s not enough to spark your interest, a butler will roll a cart to your room for a cart side preparation of delicious margarita with your choice of fruit flavoring infusions. For package information and pricing, visit website above.

Institute of Culinary Education
225 Liberty St.
New York, NY 10281
(212) 847-0700www.ice.edu

Are you looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo while still adding new skills to your repertoire? If so, you’re in luck since the Institute of Culinary Education is offering two unique courses that are perfect for foodies that enjoy Mexican cuisine. The institute will be offering two special classes in the spirit of Cinco de Mayo: The Mixology of Mexico, for $95 students will learn recipes and mixing techniques through a unique tasting of two classic (and much feared) Mexican liquors: Tequila and Mezcal. Or, opt in for a class devoted to the double T’s of Mexican cooking: Tacos and Tequila, where you’ll discover how to make a complete dish from scratch with Pico de Gallo, corn tortillas, adobo chicken, and more for $120.

Selena Rose Restaurant 
1712 2nd Ave.
New York, NY 10128
(212) 722-4242
www.selenarosanyc.com

Join the largest Cinco de Mayo celebrations on the Upper East Side, at a spot that has gotten a reputation over the years for having the best Margaritas in town! On Cinco de Mayo, starting at noon the restaurant plans to have plenty of festivities from a live Mariachi band playing joined by dancers dressed in traditional Mexican attire to get you in the spirit while fajitas, quesadillas, salsa, and other Mexican dishes are served all day long. Get there early! The resturant will also have a special of buy one, get one free margaritas for the first 100 customers and $5 tequila shots all day long!

Related: Best Places For Corn Dishes In NY

El Vez 
259 Vesey St.
New York, NY 10282
(212) 233-2500
www.elveznyc.com

For those who want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo all day long, kick off the day at El Vez near Battery Park, showcasing annually on May 5 what a classic, traditional Mexican celebration is all about. From 11AM-12PM, the restaurant will serve a family brunch that customers of all ages can enjoy. Afterward, in the late afternoon a live mariachi band will perform into the night while plenty of food and drinks specials will be available to keep the party going!

UHURU Design
185 Van Dyke St.
Brooklyn, NY 11231
(718) 855-6519
www.uhurudesign.com

If you’re looking to join the Cinco de Mayo festivities and contribute to a good cause, Uhuru Design has you covered. The company has made a name for itself by creating furniture made of sustainable materials and is giving you the chance to make a difference while having a great time. This year, UHURU Design is throwing a party from 12-10 PM to celebrate the launch of their Brooklyn showroom in Red Hook. The special occasion will include tacos, tequila, and portraits for sell starting at $500 under the name “Citizens of Uhuru” with proceeds going to the Red Hook Community Justice Center. The event is free to attend with RSVP to party@uhurudesign.com.

Related: Best NY Restaurants To Cater Your New Year’s Eve Party

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch