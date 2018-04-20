NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Florida man faces charges after he allegedly broke into Taylor Swift’s Tribeca home Friday.

Police said a witness reported seeing a man enter the building on Franklin Street around 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a ladder up to a broken window and the man asleep in Swift’s bed, police said. Investigators said he also used the shower.

Roger Alvarado, 22, of Homestead, Florida was charged with stalking, burglary, criminal trespassing and criminal mischief.

Sources tell CBS2 the pop star was not home at the time.

Earlier this month, a Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank and driving to her Rhode Island mansion, where he threw cash over a fence to impress her. Last year, a Pennsylvania man was arrested for allegedly stalking the singer in Tribeca.