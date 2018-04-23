TORONTO (CBSNewYork/AP) — Canadian police say a van in Toronto has struck at least 8 people, but that the cause of the incident and the extent of the injuries are not yet known.

Authorities say the white van hit the crowd of pedestrians in north Toronto.

Police Constable Jenifferjit Sidhu says authorities do not yet know the cause or reason for the collision.

The driver is in custody.

The incident occurred Monday as Cabinet ministers from the G7 countries were gathered in Toronto to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

Toronto paramedic spokeswoman Kim McKinnon says first responders are on scene treating multiple patients but wouldn’t confirm the number or severity of injuries.

Witnesses said the van climbed onto the sidewalk and struck pedestrians and kept driving.

A witness said that the van did not appear to be out of control as it struck people.

One witness said the van struck a pedestrian in the crosswalk before veering onto the sidewalk.

“It was just clear as day, just an ordinary day, and I saw a guy get hit by a van,” one witness said. “I just saw the guy go flying and I heard the bang… I saw a lot of people lying on the sidewalk in pools of blood.”

“He’s just hitting people one by one… It was like a nightmare, man,” another witness said.

