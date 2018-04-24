CBS 2 NYErin Sayar (credit: Office of the Special Commissioner of Investigation) Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 […]
Filed Under:Local TV, Mike Francesa

NEW YORK (CBS2) — Host Mike Francesa may be returning to Sports Radio WFAN after having quit the station four months ago, according to an interview by a local newspaper.

According to Newsday, the radio host said Tuesday “it is time to return to WFAN,” signaling a reversal of his decision to end his 30-year tenure with the station.

Francesa joined WFAN in 1987 and served up commentary on New York and national sports headlines for 30 years, including a run from 1989 to 2008 with Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo on the “Mike and the Mad Dog” show.

mike francesa Report: Mike Francesa Planning Return To Sports Radio WFAN

Mike Francesa (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

On Dec. 15, Francesa thanked fans and seemed at peace with ending his on-air run with WFAN, which included the “Francesa: A Night to Remember” event at Long Island’s Tilles Center in Greenvale in November and a showcase of tweets from fellow broadcasters and athletes.

“Thirty years of this has been a blessing,” Francesa said during his final monologue. “It’s been a gift. It’s more than anybody could’ve ever hoped for. I’ve had the best job in the world.”

Should he return to his former time slot, it was unclear what the future would hold for his successors — Chris Carlin, Maggie Gray and Bart Scott — who currently are heard on WFAN from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

This week Francesa was taking a different tone.

“This is for those who started this campaign in recent days. I didn’t decide to go back to WFAN until I was told I better not go back,” Francesa told Newsday. “For those behind it, that was the moment I decided to return.”

When contacted by CBS2 on Tuesday, WFAN program director Mark Chernoff said he had no comment on Francesa’s potential return.

Francesa told Newsday he worked with the agency CAA on a project that includes WFAN.

“That will be explained in the days ahead,” he said to Newsday.

(Editor’s Note: Sports Radio WFAN-AM was owned by CBS Radio Inc. until its sale to another company in November 2017.)

