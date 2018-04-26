CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Pompeo Confirmed As Secretary Of State; Veterans' Affairs Nominee Jackson Withdraws, Cohen Appears In Court
Filed Under:Dick Brennan, Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — It was a busy Thursday on Capitol Hill for the Trump administration.

One nominee was given the green light, and another was given a grilling, CBS2’s Dick Brennan reported.

Yes, the Environmental Protection Agency administrator had to defend his spending practices, but another nominee for secretary of state is right now on the job, and headed abroad already, to visit NATO allies.

gettyimages 917803700 President Trump Wins One, Loses One And Gets An Undecided On Thursday

CIA Director Mike Pompeo (Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

The Senate confirmed Mike Pompeo as the new secretary of state.

“I think he’s going to be an outstanding secretary of state,” Tennessee Republican Bob Corker said.

But the confirmation came as another Trump nominee withdrew from consideration. Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson withdrew his nomination for Veteran’s Affairs secretary amid allegations of misconduct. President Trump is said to have another nominee in mind, one with more political experience. He told a group of wounded warriors that he’s cleaning up the Veterans Administration.

“We had people that were terrible working there and they’re gone,” Trump said.

gettyimages 905745782 President Trump Wins One, Loses One And Gets An Undecided On Thursday

Physician to U.S. President Donald Trump Dr. Ronny Jackson speaks during the daily White House press briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House January 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.
(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Trump defended Jackson, while entertaining children at a take-your-kids-to-work event.

“He’s a great man and got treated very unfairly. He got treated really unfairly, and he’s a helluva man,” the president said.

On Capitol Hill, house Democrats aggressively questioned Scott Pruitt’s spending practices as head of the EPA, particularly the $43,000 spent on a soundproof booth installed in his office.

When asked if his staff did it without his knowledge, Pruitt said, “I was not involved in the approval of the $43,000 and if I had known about it I would have refused it,” Pruitt said.

Meanwhile, the president was interviewed on “Fox This Morning,” and was he asked what he was getting for first lady Melania for her 48th birthday, which is Thursday.

“Well, I better not get into that because I’ll get her in trouble. Maybe I didn’t get her so much. I got her a very beautiful card. You know, I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, okay?” Trump said.

The president’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, was in Manhattan Federal Court on Thursday after a judge appointed a “special master” in the case. Former judge Barbara Jones will decide who gets to view documents seized by the FBI in raids of Cohen’s home and office earlier this month.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch