NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a brutal attack aboard a subway Sunday.

The victim was punched repeatedly and then pushed onto the tracks in what investigators have dubbed a hate crime.

Police say the suspect, wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, started fighting with a 24-year-old Hispanic man on a 4 train as it was approaching Union Square on Friday around 8:15 p.m.

The suspect allegedly started making multiple derogatory remarks regarding the victim’s ethnicity. He then followed the victim off the train and punched him in the head multiple times.

Police say the suspect then pushed the victim onto the tracks before running off. Luckily, a friend helped the victim to safety.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for a minor head wound.

On Monday, police detained another black man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat on the Upper East Side, but he turned out to be the wrong man. Police cleared him after making a few calls and apologized.

 

 

