Filed Under:body cam, Local TV, Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Harrowing body cam footage obtained by CBS2 shows NYPD officers disarming a man with a gun on Staten Island.

It happened last Sunday at around 1:10 p.m. on Warren Street on Staten Island.

Police received a 911 call of a man with a gun firing shots at a woman’s apartment. One round smashed through her living room window and a bullet was found in her kitchen.

The body cam footage begins with a group of officers with their weapons drawn confronting Marcus Washington, who is seated on the ground outside.

“Put your hands up now!” officers demanded.

Washington can be seen moving his right arm, and officers repeatedly tell him to stop and “drop it.” A woman screams “No!”

“Drop the gun!” an officer yells. “Put your hands in the air!”

When Washington raises his hands, one of the officers kicks away a pistol from next to where he was sitting and removes the magazine.

“Loaded,” he says.

As other officers handcuff Washington, one asks if the officer is O.K.

“I was a second away,” the officer says.

Washington faces reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property and criminal mischief charges.

