CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:coyote, Westchester County

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An off-duty police officer is being credited with helping a mom save her daughter from an aggressive coyote on Sunday, the latest in an ongoing series of attacks on people and pets in Westchester County.

Kasey King-Petrellese and 5-year-old Natalia Petrellese were in James M. Carroll Park when the animal charged the girl and began biting her. Kasey tried to fight off the coyote but the animal would not relent.

That’s when off-duty Irvington police officer Arcangelo Liberatore stepped in and wrestled the coyote off the girl, pinning it until animal control or police could arrive and dispatch the animal, according to LoHud.com.

Both mother and daughter were later treated at a local hospital where Natalia was given rabies shots, stitches and antibiotics.

The attack affirms the worst fears Westchester County residents have about aggressive coyote problems after several attack on people and pets this spring.

One close call encounter last March in Yonkers was captured on surveillance video as a woman’s son was seen darting into a car to escape.

Also in March, Hastings-on-Hudson public parks closed while officials searched for a coyote that bit three residents and killed a Yorkshire terrier on Wednesday.

A Westchester County police officer and a mail carrier were among people bitten by the coyotes, some of which have tested positive for disease.

Officials aren’t sure how many coyotes are involved in the attacks. They urge residents to be aware, take precautions and report to police any contact with the creatures.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Download Weather App
Talkers
60 Minutes Hear It On Demand

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch