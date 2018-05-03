PARK SLOPE (CBSNewYork) – The woman police say drove her car through a Brooklyn crosswalk and killed a 1-year-old and 4-year-old child, leaving several others injured, has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault.

Dorothy Bruns, 44, of Staten Island, told investigators she has multiple sclerosis and had a seizure before running the red light on March 5.

Police say she was driving her sedan westbound on Park Slope’s 9th Street near 5th Avenue when her vehicle struck a group of pedestrians, including a pair of mothers – each with a child in a stroller.

Killed were 1-year-old Joshua Lew and 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein.

The mother of the girl, Tony Award-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles has not made any public comments about the tragedy. A memorial for the children was held in Park Slope in March.

Residents and politicians are calling for more fixed-view traffic cameras in school zones and drivers be held more accountable, reports CBS2’s Dave Carlin.

“No parent should ever, ever lose their kids in this fashion,” said State Sen. Jose Peralta. “The driver who killed these two little angels had four speeding violations in a school zone in one year.”

In the past medics had been dispatched to Bruns’ home numerous times following 911 calls that she needed emergency medical help. A background check of her driving shows she had about a dozen traffic violations against her since 2016, including speeding and running red lights.