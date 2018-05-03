CBS 2 NYWatch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2017-2018 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Looking for our new site? Click here WCBS helps […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
Filed Under:Local TV, New York Jets, Robby Anderson

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — An arrest warrant was issued for New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson after he failed to appear for a court date in Florida.

According to Broward County court records, Anderson was due Tuesday morning for his arraignment stemming from a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving in January. Bond was set at $500 for Anderson.

Ed O’Donnell, Anderson’s Florida-based attorney, did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment Wednesday night. According to several published reports, O’Donnell said he was never notified of a court date and planned to try to resolve the issue Thursday.

Robby Anderson

Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson, right, celebrates after scoring a late touchdown against the Buccaneers on Nov. 12, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The charge stems from an incident in Sunrise, Florida, on Jan. 19 when Anderson was charged on nine counts. The original felony charge of fleeing and eluding police with lights and sirens active was reduced on April 7 to misdemeanor reckless driving — for which Anderson was due in court Tuesday, according to court records. A felony charge of threatening a public servant or family member had been dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

MOREJets WR Robby Anderson Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Following Florida Arrest

This is the latest legal trouble for Anderson, who was arrested last May at a Miami music festival and charged with felony resisting an officer with violence. Anderson’s trial for that case is scheduled to begin on Aug. 6, in the middle of training camp for the Jets.

The league was investigating both incidents, and Anderson could face punishment from the NFL under its conduct policy.

Anderson set career highs with 63 catches, 941 yards receiving and seven touchdowns in his second NFL season. He was a bright spot in the team’s 5-11 season and appeared on his way to a 1,000-yard campaign until starting quarterback Josh McCown went down with a broken left hand in Week 14.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch