FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBSNewYork) — Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson pleaded not guilty Monday to nine charges, including three felonies, stemming from his arrest earlier this month in South Florida, according to multiple reports.

Police allege that in the early-morning hours of Jan. 19, Anderson, 24, drove his Jaguar 105 mph in a 45 mph zone, failed to stay in a single lane and did not immediately pull over for police. He later told the arresting officer that he was going to find his wife and sexually assault her, cops said.

Anderson was hit with nine charges, including second-degree felony harm to a public servant or family, third-degree felony fleeing/eluding police while lights/siren active and third-degree felony speeding. Harming a public servant carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Anderson also is accused of several traffic offenses, including reckless driving, speeding and running two red lights.

TMZ reported that Anderson’s attorneys appeared in court in Broward County to enter his not-guilty plea. The Jets star is demanding a jury trial, although a plea deal is possible, according to TMZ.

The Jets released a statement the day of Anderson’s arrest saying: “We are aware of the situation. This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment.”

MORE: Palladino: Time For Jets To Jettison Troubled Anderson

It was Anderson’s second arrest in nine months.

In May, Anderson, who was born in Fair Lawn, New Jersey but moved to South Florida as a child, was arrested at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami and charged with a felony count of resisting arrest with violence as well as obstruction of justice.

Anderson was accused of pushing a police officer and fighting with security after being asked to leave the concert. He is scheduled to go to trial for that case March 19.

Anderson enjoyed a breakout season with the Jets in 2017, his second year in the NFL. He had 63 receptions for a team-leading 941 yards and seven touchdowns.