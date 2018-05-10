JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump welcomed home three Americans freed by North Korea early Thursday morning.

Speaking with the former detainees by his side at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, Trump called it a “great honor” to welcome the men to the U.S.

“This is a special night for these three really great people and congratulations on being in this country,” the president said.

On behalf of the American people, WELCOME HOME! pic.twitter.com/hISaCI95CB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2018

First lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other top officials joined Trump to celebrate the occasion after the trio touched down just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, two teachers and a businessman, were held in North Korea for more than a year on charges of committing ant-state activities, including spying and hostile acts.

The move to let the men go back to the U.S. is seen as a goodwill gesture on the part of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump thanked Kim for releasing the Americans and said he believes Kim wants to reach an agreement on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula.

“I really think he wants to do something,” the president said. “My proudest achievement will be, this is a part of it, will be when we denuclearize that entire peninsula.”

When asked how it feels to be home, one of the detainees said through a translator “it’s like a dream and we’re very, very happy.”

“We were treated in many different ways,” the translator said. “For me, I had to do a lot of labor, but when I got sick, I was also treated by them.”

Officials said the three, who were detained between 2015 and 2017, appear to be in good health.

Department officials took great pains on the prisoners’ release in North Korea, as well as on their flights to Japan and Alaska, to keep them sequestered not only from the two journalists traveling with Pompeo but also from staffers not immediately involved in their cases. The trio, along with medical personnel, including a psychiatrist, were cloistered in the middle of Pompeo’s plane in a small section of 12 business class-size seats that was cordoned off by curtains on both ends.

State Department officials refused to discuss anything but the most basic details of their conditions, citing privacy concerns in keeping with the minimal amount of information they had released since the men were imprisoned.

The Americans had boarded Pompeo’s plane out of North Korea without assistance and then transferred in Japan to the Boeing C-40 outfitted with medical facilities for the trip back to the U.S.

Shortly after they touched down on American soil in Alaska — for a refueling stop Wednesday afternoon — the State Department released a statement from the freed men.

“We would like to express our deep appreciation to the United States government, President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, and the people of the United States for bringing us home,” they said. “We thank God, and all our families and friends who prayed for us and for our return. God Bless America, the greatest nation in the world.”

Pompeo had secured their release in Pyongyang after meeting with Kim on final plans for the Trump-Kim summit.

Singapore has emerged as the likely host of the summit, late this month or in early June, as Trump seeks to negotiate denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in his highest-stakes foreign policy effort yet.

“It’s a great honor but the true honor is going to be when we have a victory of getting rid of nuclear weapons,” Trump said.

Additional details about the summit are expected to be released by the White House later this week.

Meanwhile, the South Korean president has suggested Trump be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his work to calm tensions in the Korean peninsula.

