Memorial Day Weekend is around the corner! Do you have plans yet? From waterfront sunsets along Chesapeake Bay to family scavenger hunts in the Catskills, here are five places you can go to escape the city.

By Carly Petrone

Wylder Hotel Tilghman Island

21551 Chesapeake House Dr.

Tilghman Island, Maryland 21671

877-818-1922

wylderhoteltilghmanisland.com

Head out to the Chesapeake Bay this Memorial Day and enjoy a stay at the Wylder Hotel Tilghman Island. This 1898 boarding house has been converted into a beautiful 54-room waterfront hotel and it’s also home to Tickler’s Crab Shake & Restaurant, Bar Mumbo, and a private marina with 25 boat slips. Take a chartered fishing trip, go for a dip in their salt water pool, or relax at the spa enjoying one of their many services. The 3-mile stretch of Tilghman Island offers lots of fun activities like sailing, kayaking, biking, while the sunset views can’t be beat. Of course, you have to enjoy a plate of locally caught blue crabs along with a hand-crafted cocktail. That’s the best part.

Emerson Resort & Spa

5340 Route 28 Mount Tremper

New York, NY 12457

845-688-2828

emersonresort.com

Escape to the Catskill Mountains this Memorial Day weekend! Just a short two-hour drive from NYC, this quaint 20-acre property offers guests the chance to relax, unwind, and recharge. Take a tennis lesson with a tennis pro at the Private Wiltwyck Golf Club, hope onboard Hudson River Cruises and explore the scenic shoreline, or experience the magic and history of the Ulster & Delaware Railroad on Rail Explorers “River Run” program. Bring the kiddos because the front desk has Scavenger Hunt map ready for use – there’s also a Build-Your-Own-Kaleidoscope Workshop available that weekend. If guests just want a little R&R, the spa is the place to be. Rejuvenate with a facial, pedicure, or just sit back in the sauna or hot tub. You deserve it.

Club Getaway

59 S. Kent Rd.

Kent, CT 06757

events.com

There’s still time to register for camp! Feel like a kid again with a weekend away at Club Getaway in Kent, CT. Play every sport under the sun, roast marshmallows by the campfire, and hit up all the lake activities you like because your bunk is waiting for you. Gear up for a weekend of endless Color Wars, Archery Tag, an Aerial Park High Ropes Course, Beer Hikes, and dancing until the sun comes up. The best part? All of your accommodations, meals, activities, and evening entertainment is included in our reservation so all you have to do is show up. Their rustic-chic country cabins have air conditioning, private bathrooms, and daily housekeeping so you’re definitely not roughing it. Hop on the Getaway Bus at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and get settled in because the Welcome Cocktail Party starts as soon as you arrive. Spring Fling packages start at $469 and can be bought here.

Dan’s Taste of Summer

Southampton Arts Center

25 Jobs Ln.

Southampton, NY 11968

Summer is officially around the corner and that means the rose bottles are popping out in Southampton. Dan’s Taste of Summer is back at the Southampton Arts Center on Sunday, May 27 from 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Guests can enjoy a Rose Soiree with over 40 varieties of rose, craft cocktails, and delicious bites from NYC and Hamptons restaurants (think Sandbar, The Preston House and Hotel, and the anticipated French Mediterranean restaurant Maison Vivienne). VIP ticket holders can keep the party going (from 8 p.m. -10 p.m. to be exact) at the Rose After Dark VIP After Party presented by The Palm by Whispering Angel. Sip on Whispering Angel’s debut rose, late night grub, and a performance by ‘80s band The Ronald Reagans.

The Springs

2244 Franklin St.

Brooklyn, NY

www.thespringsbklyn.com

If you can’t make it to Palm Springs for Memorial Day Weekend then Palm Springs will come to you. The Springs in Greenpoint is bringing all the resort-inspired oasis vibes to you this weekend with Adult Rocket Pop Slushies, a Hawt Dawg Extravaganza, and an old-school hula hoop contest. This 3,500 square foot, rainbow-colored outdoor patio is just the escape you need from the hustle and bustle of the city. There’s even a natural fountain so guests can kick back, relax, and get their feet wet after soaking up the sun. Their butterflied Elote Corn Dogs are waiting for you!

