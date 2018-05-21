WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was “no one in this country better qualified” for the job.

Trump spoke at CIA headquarters in Virginia. The president said the new director would “never back down” in defending America.

Striking a different tone from his previous visit to the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters, Trump also hailed the agency staffers, calling them the “most elite intelligence professionals on the planet.”

“The exceptional men and women of this agency deserve exceptional leadership,” he said.

Meanwhile, the president on Sunday said he’ll demand that the Department of Justice investigate the FBI after reports that an FBI informant interacted with the Trump campaign.

I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018

Hours later, the DOJ did ask its watchdog to expand an existing probe. Trump also wants Congress to release classified documents that could reveal the name of the alleged informant.

“I have no information that would indicate that the president’s tweets or theory of the case is at all based in truth,” said Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia.

“I want to make sure that the FBI, the Department of Justice did not try, in their own way, to change the outcome of the election,” said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

On Sunday, the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, said Special Counsel Robert Mueller has indicated he could wrap up his investigation by September if Trump were to sit for an interview in July.

There has been no comment from Mueller’s team.

