ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Nassau County Police have made a second arrest in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Angel Soler.

Soler’s remains were found in a wooded area in Roosevelt last October.

humanremains Nassau County Police Arrest Suspect In Possible MS 13 Related Murder Of 16 Year Old

(credit: Nassau County Police)

Josue Figueroa-Velasquez, 18, of Freeport, has been charged with second degree murder. He made his first court appearance Wednesday morning.

In November, police arrested David Sosa Guevara, 26, and charged him with murder.

Investigators believe the murder is connected to the violent central American street gang MS-13.

