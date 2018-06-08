NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Celebrity chef and television host Anthony Bourdain is dead from an apparent suicide, CNN reports. He was 61.

The network says Bourdain was in France working on an episode of his award-winning CNN series “Parts Unknown.” His friend, French chef Eric Ripert, found him unresponsive in his hotel room Friday morning, CNN said.

Anthony Bourdain, a celebrity chef and host of CNN's "Parts Unknown," has died in an apparent suicide, the network has announced https://t.co/eEcdi1IJsk pic.twitter.com/HA0I3p9ssp — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2018

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

CNN statement regarding the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain: pic.twitter.com/MR1S5fP16o — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 8, 2018

In 2016, Bourdain spoke with CBS News’ Anthony Mason.

“I think when you travel as much as I have, you, I don’t want to say I’m more humble, but I think you become aware of how other people live, how hard their lives are, how big the world is and then of course fatherhood changes everything,” Bourdain said. “At that moment, you stop being the star of the film. For me, that was an enormous relief and a gift.”

"I think when you travel as much as I have… I think you become aware of how other people live, how hard their lives are, how big the world is and of course fatherhood changes everything." — Anthony Bourdain told @AnthonyMasonCBS in 2016. https://t.co/5mAsG7UqUH pic.twitter.com/zwjgVoAjjT — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 8, 2018

Bourdain’s death comes a day after the New York City medical examiner determined designer Kate Spade’s death earlier this week was a suicide.

Editor’s note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255. You can also learn more and chat with them online by clicking here.