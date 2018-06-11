WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 15-year-old girl is due in court Tuesday to face charges in connection with a deadly crash on Long Island.

State police have charged 15-year-old Cindy Sanchez with three counts of manslaughter and three counts of criminally negligent homicide after the SUV they said she was driving crashed on the Meadowbrook State Parkway.

The Chevy Trailblazer they were in veered off the roadway just before noon Friday south of exit M9 in Freeport and plunged into the surrounding marshland, ejecting several passengers.

Killed were 16-year-old Herbert Leo Aviles Maravilla, 15-year-old Marlon Carbajal and 13-year-old David Sanchez, all of Uniondale. Police said six other teens, including the driver, and an 18-month-old child were also injured in the crash.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was reported stolen Thursday from Roosevelt and excessive speed was a factor in the crash, according to police.

“We have witness statements that reported the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed and driving erratically,” said New York State Police Major David Candalaria. “Did lose control, overturn several times and came to final rest into the marsh.”

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at (631) 756-3300. All calls will remain confidential.