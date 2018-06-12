HOLMDEL, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A New Jersey school superintendent appeared in court Tuesday on charges of public defecation, lewdness and littering, but didn’t offer any explanation for his alleged behavior.

Thomas Tramaglini has been accused of repeatedly relieving himself during early morning workouts and leaving piles of his own feces next to another high school’s track.

Authorities said surveillance video caught Tramaglini in the act in late April following an early-morning run at Holmdel High School’s athletic facilities. Police said staff members were watching to see who’d been leaving human feces on the property.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Tramaglini’s attorneys said they’d only been shown part of the surveillance video. The judge told attorneys for both sides to address the issue and return for a hearing at a later date.

Tramaglini and his attorneys didn’t comment as they left the courthouse.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, he did have options. There are at least four nearby porta-potties he could have used – one in the Holmdel high school parking lot where he likely parked his car, and another just a few steps away from the track.

Tramaglini is the superintendent of the Kenilworth school district, about 25 miles away. He’s on paid leave from his $147,000-a-year job.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)