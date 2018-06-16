NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – With temperatures in the 80s, New Yorkers spent the day Saturday basking in the sun, biking in the park and snacking on sweet treats.

“Happy,” one little girl told CBS2’s Reena Roy in Central Park. “Because I like to play all the time.”

It’s especially fun when there’s cause for celebration – quality time with the family on Father’s Day weekend.

“It’s a beautiful day to hang out in the park,” one person said. “We came here to enjoy a picnic.”

“I think it’s awesome. We really enjoy coming to the park,” said another.

People made sure to take advantage of one of the first full weekends of perfect weather.

“We had a picnic in the park, it was beautiful,” Susanna Saul said. “It feels amazing. It’s actually quite hot and sunny, and I think it’s bringing everyone out into the streets.”

Some even said they’ll be right back out there Sunday to keep soaking up the sun.