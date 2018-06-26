NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Six of eight suspects facing charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Bronx teenager are set to face a judge Tuesday in New Jersey for an extradition hearing.

There was a massive turnout at a vigil Monday night outside a bodega on Bathgate Avenue and 183rd Street where police said Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as Junior, was killed last week.

Earlier in the day, hundreds lined up to attend his wake, including Police Commissioner James O’Neill. The teen’s parents said they were grateful for the show of support.

“My heart if breaking, really break,” his father, Lisandro Guzman, said. “Thank you for everybody here.”

The teen’s father showed off his new tattoo immortalizing his son, who wanted to grow up to be a police officer.

“A sweet kid, lovely kid with a good heart,” his mother, Leandra Feliz, said.

Eight people are in custody in connection with the case that police sources say was driven by revenge.

Alleged Trinitarios gang members chased down Guzman-Feliz believing he was the teen seen in a Snapchat video allegedly being intimate with a cousin of one the alleged gang members, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Police said the teen was dragged out of the bodega and then stabbed in the neck. He was able to run to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he died.

Nineteen-year-old Kevin Alvarez is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and gang assault. He made his first court appearance Monday evening.

“He entered a plea of not guilty,” his defense attorney, Manuel Portel said.

Six others were taken into custody in Paterson, New Jersey on Sunday. Another suspect was arrested in the Bronx.

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family with funeral costs has now reached nearly $240,000.

Another vigil for the teen will be held Tuesday with funeral services set for Wednesday.