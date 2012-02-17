NYC’s 5 Best Cookies

Craving a homemade cookie but don’t feel like preheating your oven? No problem. These five Manhattan bakeries are happily rolling out some of the best dough in the city. Celebrate national chocolate chip day the right way: get in line, grab a napkin, and don’t forget the milk! By Carly Petrone.
Levain Bakery
167 W. 74th St., #A
New York, NY 10024
levainbakery.com
This legendary Upper West Side bakery serves up scone-sized cookies to its eager customers everyday. Thick , crunchy, and perfectly gooey on the inside, you’ll savor each bite. Warning: It caters to the chocolate lover, with three out of their four varieties including this yummy morsel. Choose from their signature Chocolate Chip Walnut, decadent Double Chocolate Chip, irresistible Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, and the traditional Oatmeal Raisin. They’re so popular you’ll most likely get one straight out of the oven! Even though this is the priciest of the bunch, at $4 a pop, they’re well worth it. Check out their online store and follow them on Facebook for insider cookie info.
City Bakery
3 W. 18th St.
New York, NY 10011
thecitybakery.com
In the mood for a flatter cookie? Head on over to City Bakery located in the Flatiron district of Manhattan. The cool cafeteria vibe is inviting and the giant cookies don’t disappoint. Their most popular, Chocolate Chip, sells for $2.50 and is filled with dark chocolate chunks. Not in the mood for chocolate? They’ve got you covered with oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, and seasonal espresso drop cookies stacked high behind the counter. These doughy delicacies are big enough to split but almost too good to share. Come hungry and leave happy!
Milk and Cookies
19 Commerce St.
New York, NY 10014
milkandcookiesbakery.com
Walking into the cozy West Village bakery, the entire room smells like butter. Yes please. With a variety of cookies ranging from chocolate chip to M&M sugar – to the newly add Bacon Smack: a heavenly combination of maple syrup, candied Neuskes, cherry wood smoked bacon, dried cranberries, dark chocolate chunks, toffee and graham cracker pieces.
Eleni’s Cookies
75 Ninth Ave.
New York, NY 10011
elenis.com
Located in the hip and trendy Chelsea Market, Eleni’s bakery is popular with tourists and New Yorkers alike. Colorful, bright, and flawlessly decorated, each cookie looks like a work of art. If you’re searching for the perfect sugar cookie you’ve come to the right place. Crunchy, buttery, light, and perfectly frosted, you’ll want to try more than one. They also make unique gifts, like the Royal Wedding Cookie Kit, Christmas-themed Nutcracker sets, or even Academy Award style cookies, featuring the faces of Oscar nominees (pictured). They’re almost too cute to eat.
Insomnia Cookies
50 W. 8th St.
New York, NY 10011
insomniacookies.com
Starving college student? Insomnia Cookies is happy to deliver piping-hot cookies and ice-cold milk straight to your dorm room or apartment. At just $1 per cookie, it sure beats eating boring old popcorn. Assorted flavors include White Chocolate Macadamia Nut, Coconut Pecan, S’mores and your all American favorites. Mouth already watering? Non-coeds are more than welcome to purchase cookies at their store in the West Village. For a full list of participating campuses click here.
One Comment
Levain is so incredible. Always fresh out of the oven! Also, their banana chocolate chip bread is like eating a dream!