NYC’s 5 Best Cookies

Craving a homemade cookie but don’t feel like preheating your oven? No problem. These five Manhattan bakeries are happily rolling out some of the best dough in the city. Celebrate national chocolate chip day the right way: get in line, grab a napkin, and don’t forget the milk! By Carly Petrone.

Levain Bakery

167 W. 74th St., #A

New York, NY 10024

levainbakery.com

This legendary Upper West Side bakery serves up scone-sized cookies to its eager customers everyday. Thick , crunchy, and perfectly gooey on the inside, you’ll savor each bite. Warning: It caters to the chocolate lover, with three out of their four varieties including this yummy morsel. Choose from their signature Chocolate Chip Walnut, decadent Double Chocolate Chip, irresistible Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip, and the traditional Oatmeal Raisin. They’re so popular you’ll most likely get one straight out of the oven! Even though this is the priciest of the bunch, at $4 a pop, they’re well worth it. Check out their online store and follow them on Facebook for insider cookie info.