EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — A horse racing track in northern New Jersey is set to bring legal sports betting to New York City’s doorstep.

The Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford will begin taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The track is located in the sports complex where the NFL’s New York Giants and Jets play, about six miles (10 kilometers) from New York City. The daily fantasy sports provider FanDuel is running the space, and says bettors will be able to wager on the World Cup final, men’s and women’s tennis, and Major League Baseball games.

“I wouldn’t mind going to the MetLife Stadium to gamble,” Bronx resident Toreena Hall said. “Everyone got to make some type of money somehow.”

It will become the fourth sports betting outlet in New Jersey, following the state’s U.S. Supreme Court victory in a case that cleared the way for all 50 states to legalize sports betting. Monmouth Park racetrack in Oceanport, near the Jersey shore, and the Borgata and Ocean Resort casinos in Atlantic City already offer it.

Those three outlets took in $16.4 million in sports bets in the first two weeks it was legal. Some of the money raised was bet on events which haven’t even happened yet, like the World Series. In taxes alone, New Jersey has raised almost $294,000.

“There was no legislation done in New York, so everybody in New York has to come, if they want to make a legal sports bet, here to the Meadowlands or Monmouth or Atlantic City,” Monmouth Racetrack CEO Jason Settlemoir said.

Legislators predicted sports betting would raise 20 to 40 million dollars in tax revenue per year. While they haven’t made that money so far, they expect football season to bring them closer to that target.

