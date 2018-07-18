(CBS Local)– Tonight, President Donald J. Trump will sit down for his first interview since returning from Helsinki with CBS Evening News’s Jeff Glor. This will be part two of the interview after Glor and President Trump discussed a wide range of topics a few days ago.

Tonight’s interview comes on the heels of President Trump’s remarks about misspeaking in regards to his comments about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

“Let me be totally clear in saying that, and I’ve said this many times, I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place,” Trump said.

President Trump later denied that Russia is currently targeting the United States. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that the president’s comments were misinterpreted.

According to CNN’s Brian Selter, an excerpt of the interview will be released before the interview airs during the 6:30pm evening news.