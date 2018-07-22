  • TV10/55

Amber Alert

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A father is now facing a string of charges after police say he snatched his infant daughter from a shelter.

Police issued an Amber alert early yesterday morning for 8-month-old August Pippins.

She had been with her mother at a shelter in Jamaica.

Investigators say after arguing with the girl’s mother, Jerome Pippins took off with the baby.

The child was found safe with Pippins about five hours later in Harlem.

Pippins has been charged with burglary, custodial interference and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

