NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s new policy not to prosecute low-level marijuana cases goes into effect Wednesday.

People will not be arrested for smoking marijuana in public or possessing small amounts. But arrests will be made in cases where the drug is being sold or if it poses a threat to public safety.

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office stopped prosecuting low-level marijuana cases in 2014.

