NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A woman struck by a driver who police said fled the scene in Brooklyn Friday night has died from her injuries.

Police say Razija Dreskovic, 57, was crossing Avenue P and East 16th Street in Midwood when she was struck by a red sedan that kept going.

Dreskovic was taken to Maimonides Medical Center with head trauma and severe leg injuries.

Police are still looking for the driver. The car was last seen speeding west with damage to its front end, according to police.

“I’ve lived here like 13 years, and there have been a number of accidents on this road over the years that I’ve lived here,” resident Katherine Mango told CBS2’s Clark Fouraker. “The drivers up and down this road are pretty aggressive, and I constantly have to make sure that they actually stop when they’re supposed to, so I can go safely with my two kids.”

“They’re always racing, day and night. It’s crazy. In the morning and nighttime, they don’t stop. You have to be careful when you cross the street,” said resident Rosa Hernandez.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.