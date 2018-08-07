NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Odell Beckham Jr. has a pretty good understanding of his value. The Giants, however, seem a little slow on the uptake.

The mercurial superstar wants to be the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. And while Big Blue is willing to raise his current salary considerably, they may not be willing to go as far as many think they should go.

Hence, why Beckham is currently in training camp preparing for the season on the fifth-year option the team picked up on his rookie deal. He will make approximately $8.5 million in 2018.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Giants view Beckham’s market value as less than the $16 million the Kansas City Chiefs will pay Sammy Watkins over each of the next three seasons. Watkins got his $48 million pact, with $30 million guaranteed, back in May.

With no deal in place after face-to-face meetings last week, Odell Beckham Jr’s agent Zeke Sandhu is no longer in town. According to a #Giants team source, both sides worked diligently to consummate a deal, but could not agree on Beckham’s true market value. [1/2] — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 6, 2018

[2/2] My understanding is that the Giants are currently valuing Odell Beckham at a total average per year below Sammy Watkins. #ContractTalks — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 6, 2018

While there’s no question Watkins is a very good receiver, his statistics suggest he’s not in the same ballpark as Beckham. Drafted No. 4 overall by the Buffalo Bills back in 2014, Watkins has 192 receptions, 3,052 yards and 25 touchdowns over his first four seasons, including just 39 catches and 593 yards last season, which he played with the Los Angeles Rams.

By contrast, Beckham, who was drafted eight spots after Watkins in 2014, has 313 receptions, 4,424 yards and 38 TDs in his career — and that’s despite missing 12 games in 2017 due to a bad leg injury.

While Antonio Brown, the NFL’s highest paid receiver at $17 million per season, appears to be in a class by himself because he has been a consistent 100-catch, 1,500-yard player over the last five seasons, Beckham, just on the eye test alone, should earn more per season than Mike Evans ($16.5 million), Brandin Cooks ($16.2 million), Jarvis Landry ($15.1 million), Davante Adams ($14.5 million) and Stefon Diggs ($14.4 million).

Perhaps the Giants’ are just getting started on the negotiations front. A lot can happen between now and New York’s season opener, Sept. 9 against visiting Jacksonville.

For his part, Beckham sounds like he expects to have his new deal in place sooner rather than later.

“They’ll get it done when they get it done,” he said over the weekend. “Let my agent and them figure it out. … Optimistic? Yeah, I’m optimistic. It’ll all work itself out. Life always does. I just know, do what you’re supposed to be doing, the rest will always take care of itself. Life has a funny way of reminding you who’s in control and it’s done that.”