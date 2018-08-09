TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is set to meet with NJ TRANSIT board members on Thursday.

Board members Wednesday got an earful from commuters and rail advocates frustrated by dozens of last-minute train cancellations.

Several dozen rush-hour trains have been cancelled in recent weeks due to crew shortages, leaving passengers irate.

Transit officials say it’s due to a shortage of engineers combined with a spike in unexcused absences. Murphy is expected to meet with the engineers’ union leaders as well.

Executive Director Kevin Corbett called the absences “totally unacceptable.”

“Why people don’t show up and play hooky, realizing the impact they’re having on people by doing that,” he said. “Unexcused absence is totally unacceptable.”

An inside source tells CBS2 that engineers are overworked, covering for those who take a day off. Vacation and personal days must be scheduled by 5 p.m. the day before and a sick day has to be called in five hours before a shift.

A spokesman for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Corbett says the cancellations should gradually ease. But NJ TRANSIT says the rush to meet a December 31st deadline for installing Positive Train Control has also interrupted service, with the nationally mandated project only 58 percent complete.

NJ TRANSIT leadership says none new engineers will graduate and come on board by the end of the week. Each engineer will take four to six trips a day.

