NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this episode of The Dig, CBS2’s Elle McLogan visits Brooklyn Junk — nicknamed “Mother of Junk” — a Williamsburg shop with unexpected wares.

“We consider it all junk,” said manager James Galloway. “Our goal is just to sell as much junk as we possibly can.”

Alongside more typical vintage finds, such as antique furniture and rotary phones, sit more unusual items, like house keys and high school yearbooks.

According to Galloway, strangers’ portraits and family vacation photos are top sellers.

“People buy a lot of photos. It’s all we can do to keep [the bin] full, really,” he said.

Galloway described his clientele as ranging from artists in search of project supplies to senior citizens looking for affordable relics.

“Besides the obvious environmental impact — you’re not adding one more piece of trash to the ocean — I would say a good reason to buy something pre-owned is: stuff that’s older, if it’s made it this long, it’s probably because it’s good quality,” he said.

“It’s going to be somewhat unique.”

Tubs of post cards include hand-written notes. One greeting, sent from West Germany to a student at Long Island University, was dated August 6, 1960.

“Untold stories in this stuff,” Galloway said.

Brooklyn Junk

567 Driggs Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11211

