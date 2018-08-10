TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A wake will be held Friday for a New Jersey father and his four daughters who were killed in a crash last month.

The viewing for members of the Trinidad family will take place at the Church of the Saint Anastasia in Teaneck.

On July 6, police said Audie Trinidad and his daughters were killed when a pickup truck crossed the highway median in Delaware, crashing into their minivan. Their mother, Mary Rose, was the only one to survive.

A funeral service is set for Saturday at Fairleigh Dickinson University.