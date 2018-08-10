37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
  • TV10/55On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJustice with Judge Mablean
    11:30 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    View All Programs
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 2 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Teaneck

TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A wake will be held Friday for a New Jersey father and his four daughters who were killed in a crash last month.

The viewing for members of the Trinidad family will take place at the Church of the Saint Anastasia in Teaneck.

On July 6, police said Audie Trinidad and his daughters were killed when a pickup truck crossed the highway median in Delaware, crashing into their minivan. Their mother, Mary Rose, was the only one to survive.

A funeral service is set for Saturday at Fairleigh Dickinson University.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s