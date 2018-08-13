37%ONLINE NOW: What Went Wrong In Hempstead’s Schools And Can It Be Fixed? Click To Watch »
Filed Under:Cynthia Nixon, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Marcia Kramer, Maurice DuBois, New York State

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The campaigns of Governor Andrew Cuomo and challenger Cynthia Nixon on Monday accepted an invitation for a debate from CBS2. The Democratic candidates for governor of New York will discuss the issues face-to-face later this month.

It will happen on Wednesday, August 29th at Hofstra University. You can catch the debate at 7pm on CBS2 and at CBSNewYork.com.

We’ll also be simulcasting in Spanish on WLNY-TV 10-55.

CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer and Maurice DuBois will be questioning the candidates.

 

