GREAT NECK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Nassau County have arrested a 66-year-old woman in connection to the death of a 60-year-old who was stabbed in her home Monday around 4 p.m.

Faye Doomchin, 66, of Great Neck, is facing a second degree murder charge and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police said they responded on Monday to a residence on North Road and the victim was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of family members while the investigation continued.