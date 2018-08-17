NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump was in New York today, and is once again tweeting about the state’s governor for comments he made about America – and the governor is responding.

Cuomo quickly walked back his fumbling statement that America “was never great,” but in an interesting attempt at political jujitsu, he’s trying to change the subject from him to the president, reports CBS2’s Dick Brennan.

In a tweet storm the president dubbed the governor “hightax Andrew Cuomo” and also wrote:

“When a politician admits that ‘We’re not going to make America great again,’ there doesn’t seem to be much reason to ever vote for him. This could be a career threatening statement by Andrew Cuomo, with many wanting him to resign-he will get higher ratings than his brother Chris!”

When a politician admits that “We’re not going to make America great again,” there doesn’t seem to be much reason to ever vote for him. This could be a career threatening statement by Andrew Cuomo, with many wanting him to resign-he will get higher ratings than his brother Chris! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

He also tweeted, “Andrew ‘choked’ badly, mistake.”

Wow! Big pushback on Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York for his really dumb statement about America’s lack of greatness. I have already MADE America Great Again, just look at the markets, jobs, military- setting records, and we will do even better. Andrew “choked” badly, mistake! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018

In a conference call Cuomo conceded he could have said things differently.

“The expression I used the other day was inartful, so I want to be very clear: Of course America is great, and of course America has always been great. No one questions that.”

But Cuomo then went on a scathing attack against the president.

“His philosophy is not just repugnant to New York, his philosophy is anti-American,” Cuomo said. “The President is vindictive and petty and small”

Cuomo’s democratic opponent Cynthia Nixon chose not to address Cuomo’s attacks on Trump, saying in a statement, “Instead of being a leader who stands up to Donald Trump, Andrew Cuomo backed down after a few insults from him today, and folded like a cheap suit.”

WATCH THE DEBATE: Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Challenger Cynthia Nixon To Square Off Aug. 29 On CBS2

The governor seems to be signaling a new campaign front, one in which he runs not just against his opponent, but the president too.

“We didn’t elect a king,” Cuomo said. “We elected a president. And he has to get his ego in check and remember he was elected servant of the people.”