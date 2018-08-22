GREENPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Who would vandalize one of the most historic churches on all of Long Island?

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan has obtained surveillance video that clearly shows two young men doing damage at the front of Saints Anargyroi, Taxiarchis & Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church in Greenport on Sunday evening.

The suspects, who are believed to be in their 20s, are seen on the clip kicking over flower pots and attacking greenery around the church with small knives.

But, according to police, that’s not all they did.

Southold Town police told McLogan they also smashed a decorative stained glass window and tore down a sign.

If you have information on the suspects, please call 631-765-2600.